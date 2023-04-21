Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Head to Head Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90% Earthstone Energy 26.69% 31.01% 17.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riley Exploration Permian and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.84%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.85 $118.01 million $5.99 7.59 Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 1.15 $452.48 million $4.07 3.40

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Earthstone Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

