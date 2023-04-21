Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.93–$4.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 376,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,697. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rite Aid Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.