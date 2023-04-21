Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RADGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.93–$4.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 376,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,697. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

