Robert W. Baird Cuts Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target to $46.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

