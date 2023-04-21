Robert W. Baird Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $115.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Badger Meter Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

