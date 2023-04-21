Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $301.50 and last traded at $301.50. 8,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Roche Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.44 and its 200 day moving average is $310.73.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

