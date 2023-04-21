Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.55 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $86,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,376 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

