Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478.69 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,965.34 or 0.07189184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $478.69 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,568 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,058.95249373 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,494,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

