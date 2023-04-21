Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.85 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 155.85 ($1.93). Approximately 26,905,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.36).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £12,052.80 ($14,914.99). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

