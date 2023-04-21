Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after buying an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $444.56. 112,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average is $424.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

