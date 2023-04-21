Royal Bank of Canada Trims Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price to $26.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE BHLB traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $977.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Insider Activity

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

