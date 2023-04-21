RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $36,434.13 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,358.25 or 1.00230380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $100.77 million and $36,434.13 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00319705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00071300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00546947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00437211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.34126627 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 28,976.73211185 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,274.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

