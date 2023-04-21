Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 9,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 31.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

