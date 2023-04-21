SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Trading Up 67.5%

Shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) were up 67.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 16,054,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,683% from the average daily volume of 900,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

SAI.TECH Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of SAI.TECH Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.