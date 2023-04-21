Saltmarble Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00006397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $169.63 million and approximately $58,946.15 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.79028114 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92,235.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

