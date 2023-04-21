SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.99

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 487973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.81.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

