SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.99

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 487973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.81.
SAP Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.
SAP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
