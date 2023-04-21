Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

