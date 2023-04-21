Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.67. 6,148,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,469,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

