Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.16). Approximately 86,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 21,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.14).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,653.25 and a beta of -0.10.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.