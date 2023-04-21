Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curi Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

