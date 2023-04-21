Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $53.36 during midday trading on Friday. 316,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,867. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

