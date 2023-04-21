Scotiabank Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Keyera Stock Down 0.4 %

KEYUF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

