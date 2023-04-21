Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

