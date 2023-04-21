Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,471. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $111.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

