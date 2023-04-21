Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $626.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.