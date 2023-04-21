Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,277,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

