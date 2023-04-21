Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.47. 586,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.