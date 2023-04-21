Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $216.30

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.30 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.76). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.71), with a volume of 122,342 shares traded.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.22.

Securities Trust of Scotland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

