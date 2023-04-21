Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,643 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 3.1% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 2.27% of Sempra Energy worth $1,104,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

