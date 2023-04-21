SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $26,484.36 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.9 %

S stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 6,478,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,785. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several research firms have issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.