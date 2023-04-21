Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,728 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in KLA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. 86,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

