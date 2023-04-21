Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,620 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 181,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.