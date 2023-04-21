Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 17.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

