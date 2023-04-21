Sepio Capital LP Has $1.76 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. 140,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

