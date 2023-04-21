Sepio Capital LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,659 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,280. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

