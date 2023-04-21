Sepio Capital LP Has $3.15 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. 934,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

