Sepio Capital LP Invests $2.52 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.89 on Friday, reaching $516.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day moving average is $458.79. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

