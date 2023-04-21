Sepio Capital LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,904,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,152,000 after buying an additional 780,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,536,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 559,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

