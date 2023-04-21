Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,055,832. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 694,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

