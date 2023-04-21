Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.28. 56,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.