Sepio Capital LP Sells 188 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 462,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.