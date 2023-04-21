Sepio Capital LP Takes $2.58 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 234,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

