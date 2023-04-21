Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Seven Generations Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
