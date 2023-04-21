SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $224.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

