SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

BIIB opened at $290.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average of $280.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.76.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

