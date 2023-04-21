SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,146 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

VNQ opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

