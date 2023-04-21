Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Declines By 5.6%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBG. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 187.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

