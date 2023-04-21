Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Increases By 17.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 40,850,000 shares. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Affirm Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.19. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Affirm by 11.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 131.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

