Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declines By 8.6%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

APD stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.65. 529,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,724. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

