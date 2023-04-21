Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expands By 12.8%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $675,935 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $81.10. 161,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $119.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

