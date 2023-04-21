Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Rises By 10.3%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Alight stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 494,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after buying an additional 6,017,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,281,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

